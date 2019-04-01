Kaytlyn Rose Smith
March 16, 2019 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Kaytlyn Rose Smith, 12 days old, gained her angel wings on March 28, 2019. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Rob Robinson will officiate.
Katlyn is survived by her loving parents; Jason and Kelly Smith, her twin sister; Aubrey Smith as well as her siblings; Jonathan Harnist, Jakob Harnist, Maice Camp, Jason Smith, Jr. and Derrick Smith. Grandparents; Richard and Alice Smith and Larry and Glinda Camp. Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kaytlyn Rose Smith
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019