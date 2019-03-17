Kebby D. Cox
August 5, 1940 - March 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Kebby D. Cox, 78, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019, with her family at her side. A celebration of her life will begin at 1 o'clock on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 o'clock. The Rev. Michael Mackey, Sr. will officiate. The family asks that those who wish, make memorial contributions to the ().
Mrs. Cox was the daughter of the late Eloise Keyton Wells. She was born in Wrightsville, Georgia and graduated from Wrightsville High School. Kebby was a telephone operator for 10 years with Southern Bell and later served as an owner/operator of Bill Cox Excavating. She retired to Jacksonville Beach, Florida where she attended Beach Church. Mrs. Cox was a formerly active member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Red Hat Society. Kebby was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Cox, Jr, in 1991.
Survivors include her children, Starr (Mike) Mackey, Misty (Rene`) Lauk, Billy Cox, and Todd (Miranda) Cox; grandchildren, Ashley Mackey, Josh Mackey, Jordan Mackey, Kaitlyn Lauk, Madison Lauk, Asher Cox, and Cadence Cox.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019