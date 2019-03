Kebby D. CoxAugust 5, 1940 - March 15, 2019Macon, GA- Kebby D. Cox, 78, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019, with her family at her side. A celebration of her life will begin at 1 o'clock on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 o'clock. The Rev. Michael Mackey, Sr. will officiate. The family asks that those who wish, make memorial contributions to the ( ).Mrs. Cox was the daughter of the late Eloise Keyton Wells. She was born in Wrightsville, Georgia and graduated from Wrightsville High School. Kebby was a telephone operator for 10 years with Southern Bell and later served as an owner/operator of Bill Cox Excavating. She retired to Jacksonville Beach, Florida where she attended Beach Church. Mrs. Cox was a formerly active member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Red Hat Society. Kebby was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Cox, Jr, in 1991.Survivors include her children, Starr (Mike) Mackey, Misty (Rene`) Lauk, Billy Cox, and Todd (Miranda) Cox; grandchildren, Ashley Mackey, Josh Mackey, Jordan Mackey, Kaitlyn Lauk, Madison Lauk, Asher Cox, and Cadence Cox.Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.