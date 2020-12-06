1/1
Kedrick L. Leslie
1928 - 2020
Kedrick L. Leslie
September 22, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Kedrick L. Leslie Memorial Celebration is 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road; Macon, Georgia.
Kedrick L. Leslie of Spokane, Washington was born on September 22, 1928, in Macon, Bibb County, Georgia.
He transitioned on October 4, 2020 at the Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Washington.
The family and friends may contact Dr. Thomas D. Smith at (478) 978-5891; 1160 Sherbrooke Drive; Macon, Georgia 31204 or Mrs. Alice Hicks at (478) 935-8132.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
