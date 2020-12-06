Or Copy this URL to Share

Kedrick L. Leslie

September 22, 1928 - October 4, 2020

Spokane, Washington - Kedrick L. Leslie Memorial Celebration is 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road; Macon, Georgia.

Kedrick L. Leslie of Spokane, Washington was born on September 22, 1928, in Macon, Bibb County, Georgia.

He transitioned on October 4, 2020 at the Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Washington.

The family and friends may contact Dr. Thomas D. Smith at (478) 978-5891; 1160 Sherbrooke Drive; Macon, Georgia 31204 or Mrs. Alice Hicks at (478) 935-8132.





