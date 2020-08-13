Keiko N. Foster
October 13, 1931 - August 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Keiko Nakano Foster joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on August 11, 2020. She was 88. She was born in Sendai, Japan to the late Tatsuo and Haruno Nakano. She married and moved to the United States in 1955, becoming a US citizen in 1962. She lived in Macon for over 40 years, moved to Marietta in 2000, then back to Macon in 2016. She was the owner of the Rocky Creek Beauty Salon for over 25 years, then later worked in the clothing industry and YKK until her retirement. During her time in Macon, she was a long time member of Mabel White Baptist Church, then Tattnall Square Baptist Church. She was a member of Noonday Baptist Church in Marietta. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, camping and all arts and crafts. She loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Foster and daughter, Judy Nesmith.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughter, Tammy Daniell (Stan) of Macon; grandchildren, Brannon Daniell, Nathan Daniell, Stephen Nesmith, Deanna Nesmith, and Amanda Nesmith; brothers, Takeo Nakano, and Hiromi Nakano, Sister, Kyoko Yamaguchi.
Due to Covid, there will not be a visitation. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12 noon in Kennesaw Memorial Park, Kennesaw, Georgia. Reverend Mark Somers will officiate. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Noonday Baptist Church, 4121 Canton Road Marietta, Georgia 30066.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
