Keith Allison Helms
January 26, 1947 - February 3, 2019
Hillsboro, GA- Keith Allison Helms, 72, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019