Keith Daniel Young
1990 - 2020
Keith Daniel Young
March 9, 1990 - May 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Keith Daniel Young, 30, of Macon, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Keith was a long-time resident of Macon, graduating from Rutland High School in 2008, and Mercer University in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in history. Keith became a teacher and taught and coached baseball and other various sports at Southwest High School, Rutland Middle School, and the Academy for Classical Education. He was scheduled to join the faculty and coaching staff at Houston County High School this coming fall.
Keith was a member of North Macon Presbyterian Church. He was positive influence in the lives he touched. He was a loving, caring daddy. He loved teaching, coaching, and working with his students. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill McGinnis of Colbert, Georgia and grandparents George and Betty Young of Bogart, Georgia. Keith is survived by his parents, Steve and Lin Young of Montgomery, Alabama; brother Jacob (Missy) Young of Lawrenceville, Georgia, grandmother, Ruby McGinnis Scogin of Colbert, Georgia; and three sons, James Olde, Jonathan Young and Joshua Young.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest High School Athletic Department Baseball Program #CoachYoung33.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
I only met Mr. Young once. He made an impression on me as one who had a heart for students and saw potential in teens that sometimes they cant see themselves. I know he did that for our son who enjoyed his time in Mr. Youngs classroom. May he rest in Gods peace.
Becky Oliver
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
Keith was kind, generous, and a wonderful teacher. He was my student teacher at Westside HS. His passion for students and love of learning inspire me to be a better teacher. I will never forget the impact he made on me! He called me his second Mama which was the highest honor!
Jennifer P Coleman
Friend
May 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Laura Perkins
