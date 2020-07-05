Keith H. "Pop" Bickford
November 18, 1934 - July 1, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Keith Bickford, 85, left us peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Keith was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 18, 1934, to the late Walter H. and Anna Aho Bickford. He graduated from Lutcher-Stark High School in Orange, Texas, and later joined the United States Air Force where he served from 1953 until 1958. In 1990, Keith retired with 25 years of Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base; he became an ordained minister the same year. He proudly pastored Victory Tabernacle in Kathleen from 1990 until 2018 and owned and operated Tractor for Hire where the motto was "Jesus is Lord" for 31 years. Keith was also a past member of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship - Macon Chapter, where he served as Treasurer and Vice President for a time.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Johnnie Bickford.
Those left to cherish Keith's memory are his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Bickford and sons, Les Bickford (Tammy) and Kenneth Bickford (Denise), all of Kathleen; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Watson officiating. Keith will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
