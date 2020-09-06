Keith P Gervais
June 17, 1975 - September 3, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Keith Paul Gervais, 45. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from complications after a massive stroke at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2:00 to 3:00PM and a funeral service will be held after the visitation, in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia. Keith will be entombed in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19 issues please wear a mask, do not bring children under 18 years of age, and there will not be a reception after services.
Keith was born June 17, 1975 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Allen and Roberta (Johnson) Gervais. Keith and his mother moved to Warner Robins in 1990. He graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1994. Keith was loved by many for his enormous heart, his kindness, and generosity that never went unnoticed. His smile and laughter was contagious. Keith loved to travel, especially going on cruises and to Las Vegas (He was planning another Las Vegas trip before the end of the year.). He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Keith has left a lifetime of good impressions with the many people whose spirits he lifted.
Those especially close to his heart and true lifetime friends were Christina Peyton, Icela Martinez "Rosa", and Rabih Rock "Robbie".
Keith was employed by Walmart Neighborhood Market #920 for the last five years and was thrilled by his recent promotion. He was also a music promoter for Power 107 Kiss FM 107.5 Radio Station. A special thanks to Power 107 and Marle Blu for organizing his Go Fund Me page. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Napolean and Dorothy Gervais, and Donald and Ruby Johnson; and half brother, Allen Gervais, Jr.
Keith leaves behind his parents, Allen Gervais, Sr. of Port Charlotte, Florida and Roberta Johnson-Gouin of Warner Robins, Georgia; his beloved uncle Donald (Jane) Johnson of Holden, Massachusetts who introduced him to the Lord when he was just nine years old; and his beloved aunt Jacqueline Belrose of Rindge, New Hampshire; and cousins, Sara, Laura, and Merrie.
Special thanks to the Grady Hospital staff (Neurology Department) for their gallant and heroic efforts to give him the best care and comfort possible, however, God had a bigger plan which included a vacancy in Heaven for an angel.
Flowers are accepted, however, donations may be made to the Grady Memorial Hospital Neurology ICU, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303 or his Go Fund Me page, http://gf.me/u/yngsyg
.
Please go online and sign the guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com
to leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Keith P Gervais