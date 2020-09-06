My beloved nephew Keith

Your Aunt Jane and I love and miss you, especially the happiness you brought when you made one of your excursions back north, although we knew you had found your home in Georgia. You left us too soon Keith and now we are left with many happy memories. You were a great kid and became a caring and compassionate man. I still remember in 1984 when you and Jane went to the alter and you met Jesus personally. It was real. We will meet again, I promise you.

Your loving Uncle, Don

Donald Johnson

