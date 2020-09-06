1/1
Keith P. Gervais
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith P Gervais
June 17, 1975 - September 3, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Keith Paul Gervais, 45. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from complications after a massive stroke at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2:00 to 3:00PM and a funeral service will be held after the visitation, in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia. Keith will be entombed in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19 issues please wear a mask, do not bring children under 18 years of age, and there will not be a reception after services.
Keith was born June 17, 1975 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Allen and Roberta (Johnson) Gervais. Keith and his mother moved to Warner Robins in 1990. He graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1994. Keith was loved by many for his enormous heart, his kindness, and generosity that never went unnoticed. His smile and laughter was contagious. Keith loved to travel, especially going on cruises and to Las Vegas (He was planning another Las Vegas trip before the end of the year.). He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Keith has left a lifetime of good impressions with the many people whose spirits he lifted.
Those especially close to his heart and true lifetime friends were Christina Peyton, Icela Martinez "Rosa", and Rabih Rock "Robbie".
Keith was employed by Walmart Neighborhood Market #920 for the last five years and was thrilled by his recent promotion. He was also a music promoter for Power 107 Kiss FM 107.5 Radio Station. A special thanks to Power 107 and Marle Blu for organizing his Go Fund Me page. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Napolean and Dorothy Gervais, and Donald and Ruby Johnson; and half brother, Allen Gervais, Jr.
Keith leaves behind his parents, Allen Gervais, Sr. of Port Charlotte, Florida and Roberta Johnson-Gouin of Warner Robins, Georgia; his beloved uncle Donald (Jane) Johnson of Holden, Massachusetts who introduced him to the Lord when he was just nine years old; and his beloved aunt Jacqueline Belrose of Rindge, New Hampshire; and cousins, Sara, Laura, and Merrie.
Special thanks to the Grady Hospital staff (Neurology Department) for their gallant and heroic efforts to give him the best care and comfort possible, however, God had a bigger plan which included a vacancy in Heaven for an angel.
Flowers are accepted, however, donations may be made to the Grady Memorial Hospital Neurology ICU, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303 or his Go Fund Me page, http://gf.me/u/yngsyg.
Please go online and sign the guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com to leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Keith P Gervais



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Entombment
Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
My beloved nephew Keith
Your Aunt Jane and I love and miss you, especially the happiness you brought when you made one of your excursions back north, although we knew you had found your home in Georgia. You left us too soon Keith and now we are left with many happy memories. You were a great kid and became a caring and compassionate man. I still remember in 1984 when you and Jane went to the alter and you met Jesus personally. It was real. We will meet again, I promise you.
Your loving Uncle, Don
Donald Johnson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved