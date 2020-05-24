Keith YoungMarch 9, 1990 - May 19, 2020Macon, GA- Keith Daniel Young of Macon went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2020. He was a Mercer University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He taught Social Studies for eight years at Southwest High School, Rutland Middle School, and ACE. He enjoyed being a coach, coaching football, wrestling, and his beloved sport of baseball. He loved teaching and truly loved and cared for his students. He was a mentor for many students in the community. He loved hunting and playing sports. He loved his family. He is survived by his wife, three sons, parents, brother, sister-in-law, grandmother, and his dog.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 26 at North Macon Presbyterian with full social distancing measures in place.