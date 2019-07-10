Kellen Funderburk Waldron
July 29, 1960 - July 4, 2019
Sugar Land, TX- Kellen Funderburk Waldron, 58, passed away peacefully in the presence of her Lord and family on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Kellen was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 29, 1960 to the late Ralph Franklin Funderburk and Patricia Vickers Seith. She retired with 28 years as a tax accountant for Schlumberger Information Solutions. In Kellen's free time, she enjoyed fishing and camping, drinking iced tea, and spending time with her family. She also loved music; Atlanta Rhythm Section was one of her favorites. Her love for life and down to earth demeanor will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Michael Waldron; and her sisters, Angela Hope Funderburk and Sherri Funderburk La Rosa.
Kellen's memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughters, Bethany Ann Waldron (Samatha) and Chelsea Waldron Garcia (Randy); grandchildren, Madelyn Hope Garcia and Haven LouAnne Eaton; sister, Kathryn Funderburk Harris (Richard); and many other loving family members.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Kellen will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Kellen to the , GA Affiliate, 233 Peachtree St., Harris Tower, Ste. 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 10, 2019