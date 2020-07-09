Kells Jefferson Peebles, Sr.
July 23, 1934 - July 7, 2020
Gray, GA- Kells Jefferson Peebles, Sr., 85, of Gray, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with his beloved family at his bedside. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church with the Reverend Kim Washburn officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Hwy, Gray, GA 31032.
Mr. Peebles was born in Soperton, Georgia, July 23, 1934 to the late Carl John and Thelma Kitchens Peebles. He was retired from the railroad, having worked 43 years with several railway systems, including CSX, Louisville and Nashville, and Central Georgia Railway. He was a member of Macon Masonic Lodge #5 and a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. Mr. Peebles was ordained as a deacon at Morningside Baptist Church, where he served as a church treasurer for 23 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Peebles was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton John Peebles and brothers-in-law, Don Smith and Howard Youmans.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Smith Peebles; daughter, Becky Darley of Gray; son, Jeff Peebles of Macon; sister, Patsy Youmans of Swainsboro; grandchildren, T.J. Darley (Nikki), Erin Darley, Sloan May (Ryan), Jennifer Peebles, and Patrick Peebles; great grandchildren, Emma, Garrett, Owen, Austin, Ryleigh, Millie and Luke; sisters-in-law, Barnell Barrentine, Peggy Smith, and Peggy Peebles; and brother-in-law, Glenn Smith (Pamela).
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care and support given by the nurses and CNAs of Homestead Hospice and special friend/caregiver, Laura Wilson.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Kells Jefferson Peebles, Sr.