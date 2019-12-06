Bartow- Kelly Bardon Hardwick, III
August 7, 1944 - Nov. 22, 2019
Bartow, FL.- Bartow- Kelly Bardon Hardwick, III. age 75 passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Bartow. Born August 7, 1944 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late Kelly B. Hardwick, Jr. and Melba Kate (Rowland) Hardwick. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor's of Business Administration and the University of Tennessee College of Law (J.D.). Mr. Hardwick had been a Trust Officer with Barnett Bank of Winter Park and he practiced law in Bartow for 39 years. Kelly was the recipient of the Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award in 1998 and 2007. He was selected as the United Way Volunteer of the Year for 1992 and was also a Guardian Ad Litem for over 20 years. Mr. Hardwick entered the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and retired from the Florida Army National Guard in 2004 as a Lt. Colonel. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Daily Hardwick, his children: Jonathan Bardon Hardwick (Jennifer), Leslie Ellen Cragwall (Jesse), his brother, Michael Harry Hardwick (Jewett), niece Kelly Adams, and his grandchildren: Langston Hardwick, Leah Hardwick, Grant Hardwick, Ellen Cragwall, Jillian Cragwall, and Lila. Mr. Hardwick was a member of the Bartow Rotary Club where he was a Past President and Director. Kelly served as a Past President and Director of the Bartow Rotary Foundation and Rotary District Parliamentarian. He was a former Deacon at First Baptist Church of Bartow and Lakeside Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Rock Community Church of Lakeland. Internment with full military honors were on. Mon. December 2nd at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bartow Rotary Foundation P.O. Box 14, Bartow, FL 33831 or Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823.
View the online memorial for Bartow- Kelly Bardon Hardwick, III
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019