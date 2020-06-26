Kelly LaNell Collins Haymans
1967 - 2020
Kelly LaNell Collins Haymans
March 31, 1967 - June 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Kelly LaNell Collins Haymans, 53, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m in Porterfield Baptist Church. The family will have visitation from 10:00 a.m. till service time in the church.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Porterfield Baptist Church
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Porterfield Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
