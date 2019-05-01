Kelly McCallum
January 3, 1975 - April 26, 2019
Lizella, GA- Kelly McCallum, 44, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Deacon Tom Eden officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Kelly was born in Warner Robins, GA. She was employed at Coliseum Hospital as a secretary. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Tony McCallum of Lizella, mother, Roxy Ann Tolnay of Valdosta, three daughters, Faythe, Grayce, and Hope McCallum, brother, John (Amber) Waggoner, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Dianne and Doug McCallum, brother-in-law, Chris (Paige) McCallum, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, special friends, Jamie Yeargan, Kamie Kaeck, and Christine Cabral.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019