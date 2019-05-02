Kelly McCallum (1975 - 2019)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Obituary
Kelly McCallum
Lizella, GA- Kelly McCallum, 44, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Deacon Tom Eden officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details