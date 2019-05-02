Kelly McCallum
Lizella, GA- Kelly McCallum, 44, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Deacon Tom Eden officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
