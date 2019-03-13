Kelsey Elizabeth Walker
March 11, 2019
Lizella, GA- Kelsey Elizabeth Walker, 23, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Bethany Bible Church, 10367 Highway 80 in Lizella, with Pastor Charles Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Bible Church Cemetery.
Born in Macon, Kelsey worked with her family at L. J. Construction and loved her family, especially spending time with her nephews and niece that she called her "babies".
Kelsey is survived by her parents, Mike and Linda Walker of Lizella; brother and sister in law, Johnny and Jennifer Walker of Lizella; a sister, Ashley Walker of Macon; paternal grandmother, Pat Drury of Byron; maternal grandfather, Ira A. Bledsoe of Lizella; nephews, Trevor Allen Walker and Ryder Christopher Dale; and a niece, Zoe' Elizabeth Dale.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kelsey Elizabeth Walker
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019