Kelvin "Big Shun" Clark
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelvin "Big Shun" Clark
December 4, 1978 - May 25, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA, - Graveside services will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery at 1pm. Public viewing will be held Friday from 1pm -6pm.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville.


View the online memorial for Kelvin "Big Shun" Clark


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Faulks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved