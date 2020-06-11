Kelvin "Big Shun" Clark
December 4, 1978 - May 25, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA, - Graveside services will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery at 1pm. Public viewing will be held Friday from 1pm -6pm.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville.
View the online memorial for Kelvin "Big Shun" Clark
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.