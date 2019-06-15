Ken Joyner
August 6, 1953 - June 13, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Ken Joyner, 65, joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Fort Valley, Georgia, Ken was the son of the late Frank Joyner and Jean Schultz Joyner.
He received a Master's Degree in Science and Administration from Georgia College and State University, as well as a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Georgia and an Associates of Arts in Journalism from Middle Georgia College.
Ken was involved in numerous organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club, where he served as treasurer. He served his fraternity Zeta Beta Tau as Secretary Treasurer of the Fraternity Alumni Association at the University of Georgia. Ken was the past President of Georgia Jaycee Senate and past Commander of the Georgia Jaycee Honor Corps. A busy man, Ken was also the treasurer of the Lighthouse Point Condominium Association. He was a member of the Warner Robins Tourism Board, and was a lifelong member of the National Association of Eagle Scouts. A steadfast man of faith, Ken was a loyal member of Central Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Ken loved traveling all over the world, watching movies, and collecting model trains. He enjoyed a good laugh, and had a heart for helping and serving others. Above all, Ken loved God, his family, friends, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Ruth Joyner, Homer Lee and Nellie Mae Schultz.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 31 years, Sharon Shiver Joyner; parents-in-law, Pete and Doris Shiver; aunt and uncle, Billie and Earl Patterson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brad and Melissa Shiver; niece, Amanda Shiver; nephew, Brett Shiver; and several cousins.
A memorial gathering for Mr. Joyner will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Ken's life and legacy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Central Baptist Church.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Ken Joyner to the Central Baptist Building Fund at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ken Joyner
Published in The Telegraph on June 15, 2019