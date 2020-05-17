Kendall Dwayne Pollard
Macon, GA- Kendall Dwayne Pollard, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. All services will be private.
Survivors include one brother, Kevin Bass; two sisters, Christie Pollard (Holland) Denson, Jovan Pollard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kendall Dwayne Pollard
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.