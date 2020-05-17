Kendall Dwayne Pollard
Kendall Dwayne Pollard
Macon, GA- Kendall Dwayne Pollard, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. All services will be private.
Survivors include one brother, Kevin Bass; two sisters, Christie Pollard (Holland) Denson, Jovan Pollard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
