Kendall Renee Ratliff
July 28, 2001 - November 11, 2019
Butler, GA- Kendall Renee Ratliff, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019 in an automobile accident. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Dr. Mike Parker will be officiating.
Kendall was born on July 28, 2001 in Warner Robins, GA to the late Eric Lancelot Ratliff and Sarah Ratliff Colwell of Rupert, GA. She was currently a senior at Taylor County High School in Butler, GA. Kendall was an amazing singer, which was a passion of hers. In fact, she participated in the tryouts for American Idol and The Voice. She was very active in her church youth growing up. Kendall grew up at Westside Baptist Church and attended the youth program at Northside Baptist Church. Most recently she had been attending church at Southside Baptist Church. In addition to her father, Kendall was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ronald and Annie Ratliff, maternal grandfather: James Ratzlaff and her aunt, Angie (Dismuke) Ratliff.
In addition to her mother, Kendall is survived by her brothers: Brandon Ratzlaff of Statesboro, GA and Jacob Ratzlaff of Warner Robins, GA; sister: Erica Parrish of Jacksonville, FL; maternal grandmother: Barbara Ratzlaff of Byron, GA; aunts and uncles: Michelle and Harry Anderson of Kathleen, GA, Denise and Barry McCracken of Clyde, NC, Scott Ratliff and Gertrud Behringer of Germany; numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019