Kendrick Neal Hughes
1956 - 2020
Kendrick Neal Hughes
May 19, 1956 - November 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Kendrick Neal Hughes, 64, of Macon, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hughes was born on May 19, 1956 in Macon, Georgia to the late James and Marie Hughes. He was an extremely hard-working man who worked for over 46 years in Upholstery, working at Fred Jones Upholstery. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working outside with his flowers. In his free time, he loved to watch NASCAR, but his greatest joy in life came from his family and spending time with them
Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister; Karen Mavin Hughes.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His children; Kristin Hughes-Rose (Matt), Brandon Hughes, and Evan Hughes. Granddaughter; Zoey Rose and wife; Emma Hughes
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
