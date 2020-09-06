Kenneth Brown, Sr.
October 8, 1951 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Kenneth Brown, Sr., 68, passed away on September 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom through the Westgate Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Macon.
Kenneth Brown was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Banks Jolly; brother, Frankie Banks; and sister, Judy Brown. He served 20 years in the United States Marine Corp., where retired in 1992 as a Master Gunnery Sgt. After that, he started working for Wal-Mart in 1994 as an Operations Manager and retired from there in 2010. Thereafter, he dedicated himself as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on December 27, 2011.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Helen Brown; children, Kenneth Brown, Jr. (Libra), Kenya Latraya Brown Robinson (Calvin), and Kenisha Brown Davis (Willie); grandchildren, Calvin Robinson, Jr., Keyairra Brown, Jamal McNeal, Jasmine McNeal, Kentrell Robinson, Kaleb Brown, and Lyric Rutherford; great grandchildren, Cali Robinson; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Kenneth Brown, Sr.