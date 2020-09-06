1/1
Kenneth Brown Sr.
1951 - 2020
Kenneth Brown, Sr.
October 8, 1951 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Kenneth Brown, Sr., 68, passed away on September 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom through the Westgate Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Macon.
Kenneth Brown was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Banks Jolly; brother, Frankie Banks; and sister, Judy Brown. He served 20 years in the United States Marine Corp., where retired in 1992 as a Master Gunnery Sgt. After that, he started working for Wal-Mart in 1994 as an Operations Manager and retired from there in 2010. Thereafter, he dedicated himself as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on December 27, 2011.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Helen Brown; children, Kenneth Brown, Jr. (Libra), Kenya Latraya Brown Robinson (Calvin), and Kenisha Brown Davis (Willie); grandchildren, Calvin Robinson, Jr., Keyairra Brown, Jamal McNeal, Jasmine McNeal, Kentrell Robinson, Kaleb Brown, and Lyric Rutherford; great grandchildren, Cali Robinson; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Westgate Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
September 4, 2020
One of the sweetest person I have ever met.
Joycelyn D Smith
Friend
September 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I will be praying for you today and days to come.

Kenisha please let me know if you or your family need anything at all. Thinking of all you during this time.

Lauren Norris
Lauren Norris
