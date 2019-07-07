Kenneth "Doc" Carlos Henderson
January 12,1941 - June 28, 2019
Louisville, KY- 78 of Prospect, Kentucky died June 28, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville, Ky. He was born January 12, 1941 to Carles and Kathleen Henderson of Ballard Co. Ky. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughter Amanda (Jason) Cowan of Savannah GA, his brothers Bill (Lisa) Henderson of Louisville KY, Kerry Henderson of Palmyra TN, sisters Pamela (Dick) Lawrence of Palmyra NY, Lori (Joe) Wiggins of Paducah KY, Debbie (Mark) Hereford, of Louisville KY, grandchildren, Gage Jacobs of Portsmouth VA, Cody Cowan of Savannah GA, and Jesse Stoehr, of Clarksville TN. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Carlos and Kathleen Henderson, brothers Samuel D and Don Henderson, and nephews; Samuel Ryan Henderson, Brandon Henderson and Joe Henderson.
Dr. Henderson was a graduate of Heath High School, Murray State University, and The University of Louisville School of Medicine class of 1967. He completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Louisville where he served as chief resident, clinical instructor, and neonatal fellow. He also had the privilege to study for one year at the Hospital for Sick Children in London England where he was Senior House Officer to Sir Wilfred Sheldon who was Pediatrician to Queen Elizabeth. Upon returning to the US, Dr. Henderson served as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy from 1970-1972 where he held a teaching position in Pediatrics at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth VA. While there he developed the first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
After his service during the Vietnam War Dr. Henderson moved to Sacramento Ca, to serve as Pediatrician and Nursery Director at the New Kaiser Permanente Medical Center where he developed their first Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery. During his three years there he served on the faculty at the University of California, Davis as an attending Physician in newborn medicine.
In 1975, Dr. Henderson accepted a position at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon GA where he was Chief of Pediatrics. During his 21 year tenure in Macon he established 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Nurseries, became the Assistant Dean for the Medical College of Georgia, and Professor of Pediatrics at the Mercer University School of Medicine. He was also appointed Senior Associate Dean for the Medical Center of Central Georgia at Mercer University School of Medicine.
Dr. Henderson served on the Board of Governors at the University of Louisville School of Medicine Alumni Association and as Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St Francis of Rome Church, 2119 Payne St Louisville KY on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 am until the hour of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Children's Hospital. Please make checks payable to: Navicent Health Foundation, 777 Hemlock Street, #78, Macon, Georgia 31201 or donate online at www.navicenthealth.org/donate. Entrusted to Cremation Society of Kentucky.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019