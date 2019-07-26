Kenneth Clay, Sr.
December 10, 1958 - July 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA.
- Celebration of Life for Mr. Kenneth Clay Sr. will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Agape Outreach Ministries, 295 North Davis Drive. Interment at Oakridge Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline Clay; daughter, Lanitha (Kenneth) Bynum; sons, Christopher (Dessiree) Clay, Kenneth Clay Jr., Tevares (Katrina) Long, Kenneth Clay II and Rodrick Askew; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm in the chapel.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019