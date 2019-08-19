Kenneth Cleveland Whitehead, Sr.
June 10, 1938 - August 17, 2019
Juliette, GA- Kenneth Cleveland Whitehead, Sr. passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Milton Bethune will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Kenneth, the son of the late Robert Whitehead and Mary Bragg Whitehead was born June 10, 1938, in Macon, Georgia. He retired from the City of Macon Fire Department, as a Captain after twenty-seven years of service. He was also owner and operator of Whitehead Gutters and was a veteran of the United States Army. Kenneth was a member of Gospel Tabernacle. He was a loving husband, father, "Papa" and a devoted fireman.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Peggy "Dee" Whitehead of Juliette; children, Ken Whitehead of Juliette, Keith (Abby) Whitehead of Washington, Mary Lyn (David) McCullough of Macon and Sarah (Joseph) Chambless of Byron; grandchildren, Katie(Ryan)Hunt, Chad(Ashley)Whitehead, Ryan Whitehead, Dave McCullough, Will Whitehead, Benjamin McCullough, Jackson Whitehead, Mary Grace Chambless, Rachel Whitehead, Malachi Chambless, Lily McCullough, Sadie Chambless; great grandchildren, Max Whitehead, Grady Hunt, Penelope Hunt, Davis Hunt, Banner Whitehead; and several nieces and nephews.
