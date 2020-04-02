SMSgt. Kenneth D. Tucker, USAF (Ret.)
January 17, 1938 - March 30, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Kenneth D. Tucker passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Regency Hospital. He was 82 years old. Born in Falkville, Alabama, Kenneth was the son of the late Charles Grady and Anna Mae Tucker. He bravely served his country and retired from the United States Air Force. After his time in the service, Kenneth worked in civil service as an inspector for Robins Air Force Base. He was a great man, who was trustworthy and a dear companion to his wife.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Eddy D. Tucker.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Tucker; children, David W. Tucker, Gary D. Tucker, Cynthia K. Carter, and Tamela Turner; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19, Mr. Tucker's memorial service will be held at a later date with full military honors.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020