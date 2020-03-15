Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Darryl "Kenny" Griffin Sr.. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Darryl Griffin, Sr.

August 6, 1970 - March 10, 2020

Kathleen, GA- Kenny Griffin, 49, and his loving wife and soulmate, Rebecca Lynn Griffin, 46, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Kenny was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 6, 1970, to Sandra Griffin and the late Alonzo Dewey Griffin. He graduated from Northside High School with the Class of '89 and soon after joined the United States

Kenny was definitely one-of-a-kind as he had the uncanny ability to turn every bad situation into a good one. From the time he was young he was a natural caregiver who was comforting, and nurturing. Kenny had the answers for everything; if there was an emergency or if you did not know what to do, you could always call him and he would drop everything to help. His laugh was contagious and he never failed to make other people laugh along with him.

In his free time, he loved playing golf, camping, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons, wrestling, watching Family Feud, cooking (his roast was the BEST), and playing video games, especially Star Wars, Star Trek, and Call of Duty. Kenny also had a love for classic 70s and 80s rock music; it was always playing when he was around! He loved Star Wars and had seen every one of the Saga movies, as well. The memories that Kenny leaves behind with everyone who knew him will be forever ingrained in their hearts, souls, and minds. The world will not be the same without him.

In addition to his father, Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rena and Ralph Sweat, and Ruth and Dewey Griffin.

Survivors include his children, Bre'anna Griffin and Kenneth Griffin, both of Warner Robins, and daughter, Briana Shoffner Griffin of Statesboro; stepson, Michael Villalobos of Warner Robins; mother, Sandra Griffin of Warner Robins; sister, Kimberly Griffin McGuire of Fort Valley; nephews, Thomas Wesley McGuire of Perry and Christopher Ryan McGuire of Fort Valley; and the dogs he loved so much, Carl and Vito.

A joint visitation for Kenny and Rebecca Griffin will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring both of their lives will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. They will both be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.

