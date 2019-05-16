Kenneth "Kenny" Davis Winn
October 24, 1961 - May 14, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Kenneth "Kenny" Davis Winn, 57, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Reverend Ed McQueen will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation after the service. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Greenwood, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Special Olympics, 6046 Financial Drive, Norcross, Georgia 30071.
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019