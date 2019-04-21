Kenneth E. Stubbs, Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Stubbs Sr..
Gordon, Georgia- Kenneth E. Stubbs, Sr., age 82, passed away Friday, April 19. 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Gordon First Baptist Church with Rev. Maxie Threatt officiating. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery.
Mr. Stubbs was born in Macon and lived in Gordon for the past 47 years. He was retired from Dry Branch Kaolin. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Pete and Katie Tucker Stubbs and his wife of 56 years Ann Jones Stubbs. He was a member of Gordon First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He loved woodworking, fishing, and tinkering.
Survivors include his children: Deborah (Patrick) Bassaloff, Kenneth (Donna) Stubbs, Jr., Teresa (Ricky) Brooks, David (Jane) Stubbs, Ricky (Cheri) Stubbs, brother Tom (Nancy) Stubbs, sisters, Joy (Karl) Bechtel and Leone (Paul) Alexander, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home.
Visit www.coueyreecestanley to express tributes.
Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kenneth E. Stubbs, Sr.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home
101 Jackson St
Gordon, GA 31031
(478) 628-2105
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019