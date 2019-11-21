Dr. Kenneth E. Keene
07/20/1938 - 11/18/2019
MACON, GA- Dr. Kenneth Earl Keene, 81, of Zebulon Rd. went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday November 18, 2019.
Services will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Danville, GA. Burial will be at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, GA. Rev. Tommy Baker, and Dr. Ronnie Spillers will officiate.
Dr. Keene was born in Abbeville the son of the late Marvin Earl Keene and Edith Baker Keene. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol K. Harden. Kenneth finished high school in Wilcox County and attended College at Georgia Southwestern in Americus and Georgia College in Milledgeville before receiving his Masters of Divinity and his Doctorate of Theology from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Keene pastored churches in Georgia and Texas for over 30 years. He served his Lord ministering throughout the state of Georgia at the Georgia Baptist Convention serving in Church Ministries and Conflict Resolutions. Kenneth loved his family and reminiscing of his days growing up on the family farm in Wilcox County, however it was his dedication to his family and serving his Lord and Savior that he will be best remembered. He was a true man of God.
Survivors include his Wife, whom he always referred to as his Bride, Frances Whatley Keene. Daughters, Karen Keene, Becky (Harold) Reece, and Teresa Mote. Sons Michael (Phil Walker) Keene, and Keith Keene. Grandchildren, Hunter (Ansley) Reece, Jesse Reece, Alexis Keene and Ava Keene. Brother, Lanier (Mildred) Keene. Sisters, Wanda (Howard) McGlamory and Sherrie Lovett. Brother in law, Bobby Harden. Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Thursday in the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Dr. Keene.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
