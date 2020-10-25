I met Ken in Air Force Reserves and he was the kind of person that everyone respected and got alone with everyone. He was hard worker and his best to serve his country. We were roommates during our annual two weeks training. He always talked his wife Diane and his daughter Leslie. I lost contact with Ken over the years. All I can say that I have lost a dear friend. Ken Rest in peace.

M/Sgt James Landreau

James Doyle Landreau

Friend