Kenneth F. Taylor
Dec. 23, 1944 - Oct. 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Kenneth F. Taylor, 75, of Macon, joined his loving wife Dianne in heaven on October 21, 2020. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Immediately following the service, Mr. Taylor will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with military honors. Reverend Franklin Etheridge, Reverend Lee Griffin and Reverend Micah Carr will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in FairHaven Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required to enter the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home- Macon page.
Mr. Taylor was born on December 23, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to the late James and Irene Taylor. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves and retired after 25 years of faithful service as a Technical Sergeant. Kenneth married the love of his life Dianne in 1965 and they both regularly attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. In his free time, Mr. Taylor enjoyed search words, fishing and hunting, and was a master welder. He also loved dancing and especially the fellowship that came with it. Mr. Taylor was a people person and talked to everyone. His greatest joy in life came from his family, especially his two grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to tell a dad joke or a witty one liner.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; James and Irene Taylor, as well as his loving wife; Dianne Baker Taylor and one sister; Catherine Hambrick.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter; Leslie Tuten (Chris Bryant). Grandchildren; Trinity Durden and Chace Tuten. Siblings; Carolyn Crowell (Jerry) and Jim Taylor (Cindy). His grand dog Max. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and honorary children and grandchildren, whom he loved and cared for as if they were his own.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Leslie Tuten, 6420 Grantham Drive, Macon, Ga 31216
