Kenneth Hamilton
1959 - 2020
Kenneth Hamilton
July 02, 1959 - July 23, 2020
Gray, GA- Kenneth Hamilton, 61, of Gray, passed away July 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Hart's Jones County Chapel, with Dr. Tommy Jordan officiating. A graveside service will follow at Macon Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, John and Mildred Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lynn Hamilton; children, Brandon and Megan Hamilton; sister, Carole Cote' and his brother, Wade Hamilton.
Kenneth loved his children more than he loved life itself. A faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Gray, he loved talking to people and making them laugh. Kenneth was a loving and considerate person to everyone that he met. He was a member of BOE in Jones County and served 4 years in District 1. He enjoyed two simple pleasures in life, fishing and western movies.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
