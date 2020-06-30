Kenneth Jay Bertram
1952 - 2020
Kenneth Jay Bertram
August 14, 1952 - June 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kenny Bertram, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away at age 67.
An outdoor memorial service celebrating Kenny's life will be held at Sojourn Church (2238 U.S. Hwy 41, Perry, Georgia) on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall followed by the memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
