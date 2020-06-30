Kenneth Jay Bertram
August 14, 1952 - June 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kenny Bertram, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away at age 67.
An outdoor memorial service celebrating Kenny's life will be held at Sojourn Church (2238 U.S. Hwy 41, Perry, Georgia) on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall followed by the memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
Friends may visit www.mcculloughfh.com to read Kenny's full obituary and to leave condolences for his family.

Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.