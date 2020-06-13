Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr.Macon, GA- Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr. age 58, died the morning of June 10th, 2020. Ken was born January 12 th , 1962 in Macon, GA.Ken was the son of the late Kenneth Lamar Owen. He graduated from Central High School and later attended The Savannah College of Art and Design. He was a lifetime artist and gardener. He had strong passion for the history and music of The Allman Brothers and other local musicians. Ken was an Episcopalian.He is survived by his mother Mary Hutto Walker, sister Margaret Owen Howell (Jackson), nephew Michael Tillman Kitchens Jr. (D'Ree), niece Mary Kitchens Brown (Mark), nephew James Turner Howell III and all his great nieces and nephews; Andrew Walker Brown, Margaret Miller Brown, Josephine Katherine Brown and Michael Tillman Kitchens III.Unfortunately, due to the Covid19 corona virus situation, Ken's funeral service must be private.