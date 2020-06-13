Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr.
Macon, GA- Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr. age 58, died the morning of June 10th, 2020. Ken was born January 12 th , 1962 in Macon, GA.
Ken was the son of the late Kenneth Lamar Owen. He graduated from Central High School and later attended The Savannah College of Art and Design. He was a lifetime artist and gardener. He had strong passion for the history and music of The Allman Brothers and other local musicians. Ken was an Episcopalian.
He is survived by his mother Mary Hutto Walker, sister Margaret Owen Howell (Jackson), nephew Michael Tillman Kitchens Jr. (D'Ree), niece Mary Kitchens Brown (Mark), nephew James Turner Howell III and all his great nieces and nephews; Andrew Walker Brown, Margaret Miller Brown, Josephine Katherine Brown and Michael Tillman Kitchens III.
Unfortunately, due to the Covid19 corona virus situation, Ken's funeral service must be private.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Lamar Owen Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved