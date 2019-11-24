Kenneth Latimore

Guest Book
  • "To the Latimore Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Edith Manns
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary
Obituary
Kenneth Latimore
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Kenneth Latimore will be held 1 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Tommy Watson will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. Latimore, 65, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Vickie Latimore; two children, Yolanda Latimore, Kenneth S (Carolyn) Latimore; two stepchildren, Antonio Hughes and Timoral Austin; two sisters, Jeanette (Edward,Jr.) Kendrick, and Ernestine (Tommy Lee) Thomas; one brother Marcus Latimore; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2991 Millerfield Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019
