Kenneth Lee Brickle
September 10, 1946 - April 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Kenneth Lee Brickle, 73 of Macon, Georgia passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A private graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Ronnie Hinson will officiate.
Born in Quitman, Georgia, he was the son of the late Crawley Lee Brickle and Nellie Juanita Green Brickle. He was retired business counselor from the Medical Center of Central Georgia after 21 years of service and was a member of the Macon Moose Club.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Smith (Mike); several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Regency Southcare Hospice for the excellent care Mr. Brickle received.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2020