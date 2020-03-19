Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Lawson
August 18, 1962 - March 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Lawson, 57, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Kenny was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 18, 1962 to the late Tommy Lawson and Mary Williams. He was a lifelong resident of the middle Georgia area and worked at Logan's Roadhouse for 16 years. Kenny always had a zest for life and never met a stranger; he loved talking about everything, but God was his favorite subject. Kenny will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his love for God, and his willingness to help people any chance he could.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Tommy Lawson, Jr., Wylene Mason, Charles Lawson, Janet Lawson, Renee Lawson-Blue, and Larry Lawson; and nieces, Charmain Mason, Cleopatra Jones, Sonya Mason, Latanya Mathis, Latisha Dandridge, Teresa Atwood, Latrell Lawson, and Nhauivee Ziegler. He also leaves behind numerous great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for his family and close friends will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020