Kenneth Leon "Kent" Mosley
{ "" }
Kenneth (Kent) Leon Mosley
Macon , GA- Kenneth (Kent) Leon Mosley passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Ken was preceded in death by his parents John H and Ola Mosley
Kent was educated in Bibb County Public Schools and employed by the city of Macon for many years, where he served in several positions. He was often recognized for his faithful service.
Kent enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his strong determination and positive outlook on life.
Kent is survived by his wife Jeanette Mosley and children he loved and raised as his own Ronald Smith, Shalanda (Donnell) Mims, LaTanya Smith, and Valerie Smith who is deceased, all of Macon along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kent is also survived by his siblings Lucille Bivins, Mary Streeter, Corinne (Elmer) Hicks, Clara Mosley Evelyn Parks, Geneva Fuller, Rose (Robert) McElroy, and Matthew (Lilly) Mosley all of Macon, and Viola Williams of Rochester, NY along with a host of nieces and nephews. Two brothers Sherman Clark and John H Mosley Jr., preceded him in death.
Kent's memories will be cherished by all who loved him.
A memorial service will be held at noon at Central City Park, November 1 for family only. Mask and social distancing will be required.
Kent we will not say goodbye. For now we will cry. Tears of sorrow from our eyes. So sleep now Kent, rest from your pain. We will see you again. So when we look back with reflection. Your lost is sheer dejection. Until we see you Kent in the resurrection. So sleep now baby brother, we'll see you later.


View the online memorial for Kenneth (Kent) Leon Mosley

Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Central City Park
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
