Kenneth "Kenny" Masters
October 3, 1962 - June 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Kenneth "Kenny" Lamar Masters, 56, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:00PM at the Baptist Gospel Mission Church Cemetery, Georgia Highway 57, in Dry Branch, Georgia. A visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Mike Fisher and Brother Tony Smith will officiate.
Mr. Masters was born October 3, 1962 in Gainesville, Georgia to Harlan and Mary Anne Masters. He worked as an auto mechanic for Purser Truck Sales in Macon, Georgia. Kenny was a gifted mechanic until he was paralyzed from an automobile accident as a young adult. He could diagnose a car's problems by just listening to it. Kenny had a big heart and would do anything for anyone, as he was able. Along with his parents, his wife, Effie K. Masters, and brother, Chris Copeland precede Kenny in death.
Kenny is survived by his brothers, Jay and Cecil Copeland; his sisters, Terri Stevens, Angie Parker, and Denise Copeland; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019