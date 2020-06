Kenneth Norman LindseyJanuary 2, 1943 - June 16, 2020Macon, Georgia- Kenneth "Butch "Norman Lindsey, 77, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the family residence.Born in Byron, Georgia, he was the son of the late Cecil Lindsey and Edna Dyer Lindsey. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Yancey Brothers and started his own business, Lindsey Equipment Repair.Mr. Lindsey was an avid outdoorsman, loving hunting and fishing. He loved old cars, and was a member of the "Ole Street Racers" Car Club and a member of Avondale Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Earline Thomas Lindsey, Daughters, Mandy Lindsey Henry (Eric) and Paige Lindsey Porter, grandchildren, Chloie and Landon Porter; Molly and Mitchell Henry. Siblings, Wayne Lindsey (Renee'), Vivian Bieker (Dennis), Nancy Jones, and Trudie Garner (Ronnie), and his loving dog, Buckshot.The family would like to give a special thanks Dr. Rivner and the ALS Clinic staff for the great care they gave Mr. Lindsey.In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to the ALS Georgia Chapter, webgaalsa.org . 5881 Glenridge Dr. Suite 200 Atlanta, 30328.Friends may sign online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.