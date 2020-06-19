Kenneth Norman Lindsey
1943 - 2020
Kenneth Norman Lindsey
January 2, 1943 - June 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Kenneth "Butch "Norman Lindsey, 77, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the family residence.
Born in Byron, Georgia, he was the son of the late Cecil Lindsey and Edna Dyer Lindsey. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Yancey Brothers and started his own business, Lindsey Equipment Repair.
Mr. Lindsey was an avid outdoorsman, loving hunting and fishing. He loved old cars, and was a member of the "Ole Street Racers" Car Club and a member of Avondale Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Earline Thomas Lindsey, Daughters, Mandy Lindsey Henry (Eric) and Paige Lindsey Porter, grandchildren, Chloie and Landon Porter; Molly and Mitchell Henry. Siblings, Wayne Lindsey (Renee'), Vivian Bieker (Dennis), Nancy Jones, and Trudie Garner (Ronnie), and his loving dog, Buckshot.
The family would like to give a special thanks Dr. Rivner and the ALS Clinic staff for the great care they gave Mr. Lindsey.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to the ALS Georgia Chapter, webgaalsa.org. 5881 Glenridge Dr. Suite 200 Atlanta, 30328.
Friends may sign online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Norman Lindsey



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
family residence
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
