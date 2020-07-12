Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr.
September 19, 1937 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr., 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Lodge in Warner Robins, GA. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakland Baptist Church with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverends Mike Winfree and Jerry McDaniels will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Oakland Baptist Church, 1509 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to Appalachian Ministries, PO Box 184, Beattyville, KY 41311.
Ken was born on September 19, 1937 in LeMars, Iowa to the late Harry and Verna (Belgier) Carley. He faithfully and honorably served his country as Chief Petty Officer DP1 in the United States Navy until his retirement after 23 years. Ken was an active member of Oakland Baptist Church where he was a deacon, served on the properties committee, stewardship committee and food service committee. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean (Reynolds) Carley; brothers: Harry Carley, Jr. and Eugene Carley and his sister, Marjorie Mueller.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Tammy O'Brien of Newfoundland, PA, Kenneth Paul Carley, Jr. of Blackwood, NJ and Renee Carley of Roanoke, VA; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters: Cathy McGuire of Sanford, FL and Lucille Mueller of Kerrville, TX.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
View the online memorial for Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr.