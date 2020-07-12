1/1
Kenneth Paul Carley Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr.
September 19, 1937 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr., 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Lodge in Warner Robins, GA. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakland Baptist Church with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverends Mike Winfree and Jerry McDaniels will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Oakland Baptist Church, 1509 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to Appalachian Ministries, PO Box 184, Beattyville, KY 41311.
Ken was born on September 19, 1937 in LeMars, Iowa to the late Harry and Verna (Belgier) Carley. He faithfully and honorably served his country as Chief Petty Officer DP1 in the United States Navy until his retirement after 23 years. Ken was an active member of Oakland Baptist Church where he was a deacon, served on the properties committee, stewardship committee and food service committee. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean (Reynolds) Carley; brothers: Harry Carley, Jr. and Eugene Carley and his sister, Marjorie Mueller.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Tammy O'Brien of Newfoundland, PA, Kenneth Paul Carley, Jr. of Blackwood, NJ and Renee Carley of Roanoke, VA; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters: Cathy McGuire of Sanford, FL and Lucille Mueller of Kerrville, TX.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Paul Carley, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oakland Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Interment
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved