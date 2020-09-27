Kenneth R. Foster
December 2, 1948 - September 23, 2020
Lizella, GA- Kenneth R. Foster, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Russell officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kenneth was born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to the late Dolf Allen and Beulah Foster and was preceded in death by one sister, and three brothers. He served in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Kenneth retired from Central State Prison after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Evelyn S. Foster of Lizella; son, Gary (Kim) Foster of Texas; sisters, Ruth (Ken) Bowers of Missouri, Janet (Gary) Lewis of Arkansas, and Judy Foster of Arkansas; brother, Bobby (Alisha) Foster of Arkansas; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Rusty, Precious, and Charlie.
