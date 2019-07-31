Kenneth Ray Hurley
April 29, 1940 - July 30, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Kenneth Ray Hurley, 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services and immediately following. Reverend Pat Chastain will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Ken was born on April 29, 1940 in Dalton, GA to the late Edward and Louella (Snow) Hurley. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired as a Tech Sergeant. After his military career, Ken continued his work on base as a refueling maintenance contractor. He later successfully owned and operated Wellston Auto Repair and Ken's Towing. He enjoyed being a mechanic, woodworking and was known as a jack of all trades. Ken knew how to earn a dollar and could often be heard saying that everything is for sale. He enjoyed watching his westerns. He was a motorcycle enthusiast; in fact, he was the first American to ride the tube chassis motorcycle. His greatest joy came from his family, especially his grandsons.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Anita (Dotson) Hurley of Bonaire, GA; son: John Hurley of Jacksonville, FL; daughter: Lisa Grayson (David) of Smyrna, GA; grandsons: Clayton Spinks (Amelia) of Warner Robins, GA and Conner Spinks (Haley Rogers) of Hawkinsville, GA; sisters: Rosella Caylor of Ringgold, GA and Barbara Hurley of California; brother: Jerry Hurley of Calhoun, GA; brother-in-law: Richard Dotson of Oglethorpe, GA; sister-in-law: Carol Norris of Ringgold, GA and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019