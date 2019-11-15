Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



May 6, 1946 - November 3, 2019

Macon, GA- Kenneth Raymond Krejci, age 73--beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator, musician, neighbor, friend, and lifelong Chicago Bears fan--passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019, at Regency Hospital in Macon after an extended illness. Ken was born on May 6, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Irene (Doering) Krejci. He was preceded in death by his

parents and is survived by his wife Ann (whom he married on June 28, 1980 in West Salem, Illinois), his son Kyle and daughter-in-law Mindy, his two grandsons Calder and Silas, his brother Ron Krejci (of Lombard, Illinois), his sister Joyce and husband David Doemland (of Westmont, Illinois), and several nephews and nieces.

Ken graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois in 1964 and then attended the

Central High School, Arcola Community School District, and back to Villa Grove before his retirement in 2005. Besides teaching, Ken directed the Villa Grove United Methodist Church Choir for 16 years, and was involved with the Villa Grove Community Theater as a musician, actor, and board member. He was a member of the National Association for Music Education, the Illinois Music Educators Association, and Phi Beta Mu, the national honorary band fraternity.

Ken and his wife moved to Macon from Illinois in 2015 to be near their son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons. During his time in Macon, Ken volunteered hundreds of hours with the band program at First Presbyterian Day School and the Macon Youth Symphony Orchestra. He alsodeveloped a taste for Chick-fil-A sandwiches, a passion for UGA football, and a keen interest in Civil War history. His greatest joy, though, was being "Pop" to his two grandsons, playing toy trains and blowing bubbles with them.

Besides his family, Ken's legacy will be the thousands of students that he taught during his career. His passion and ability for instilling an appreciation for music--and in particular, an appreciation for jazz--in his students was unmatched.

His deep knowledge of music, authentic compassion, and penchant for lame jokes made him a favorite teacher for many students and a favorite coworker to many teachers and administrators over the years.

Ken's rich and varied life will be celebrated on November 17, 2019, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Cathedral Coffee at Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31210 when the family will informally welcome visitors. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ken's honor to the band program at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.





