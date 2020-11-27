Kenneth T. Knight
November 22, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Kenneth T. Knight, 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Crystal Walker-Knight; four children; two sisters; one brother; twenty four grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.