Kenneth T. Knight

November 22, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Kenneth T. Knight, 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Survivors includes his wife, Crystal Walker-Knight; four children; two sisters; one brother; twenty four grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





