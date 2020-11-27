1/1
Kenneth T. Knight
Kenneth T. Knight
November 22, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Kenneth T. Knight, 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Crystal Walker-Knight; four children; two sisters; one brother; twenty four grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
