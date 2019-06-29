Kenneth Trevor Beck
June 30, 1993 - June 26, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Kenneth Trevor Beck was born June 30, 1993, and went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019. Trevor graduated from Georgia College and State University in December 2018, despite fighting cancer, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. He had accepted a position with GEICO as a software engineer. He was passionate about his work and loved creating new apps and websites. He also enjoyed traveling and was blessed to have experienced many trips with his wife, family, and friends. He loved to ski whenever he got the chance and enjoyed listening to music and playing his drums. He will be remembered for his determination, strength, caring heart and fun personality. He and his wife Kristen enjoyed two and a half years of marriage with one amazing year cancer free.
Trevor was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandy Beck.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Kristen Michelle Beck; parents, Cindy and Jim Tanner, Keith Miolen; brothers, Ben Tanner, Ches Miolen; grandparents, Mike White, Steven and Donna Beck; aunt and uncles, Kenny and Marie Beck, Jennifer Hill, Joe and Billie Peacock, Jim and Trina Peacock; great grandfather, Norwood Stanfield; parents-in-law, Eddy and Debbie Allen; siblings-in-law, Julie Durrett and Brent Durrett.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Beck will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Beck will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Trevor can be made to the 's , 1552 Shoup Court, Decatur, Georgia 30033 or flowers would be appreciated at the service.
