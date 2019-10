Col. Kenneth Vernon JohnsonSeptember, 14,1920 - October 2, 2019Macon, GA- Col. Kenneth Vernon Johnson, age 99, passed away October 2 at CarlylePlace in Macon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew andChristina (Skow) Johnson, and his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Wanetta(Osenbaugh).He is survived by his devoted son, Dr. Douglas Johnson (Gail), andthree loving grandchildren, Ryan (Kim) Johnson, Grant Johnson andMeredith (Robert) McCoy. He also adored his three great-grandchildren,Alexander, Jackson and Isobel.Kenneth retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1975 at the rank of Colonel.His career as a military pilot began in 1941. He was always an avid fishermanand hunter, and grew to love golf in his retirement.However, his greatest love was for his wife and family members. Hewill be deeply missed.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.