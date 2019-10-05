Col. Kenneth Vernon Johnson
September, 14,1920 - October 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Col. Kenneth Vernon Johnson, age 99, passed away October 2 at Carlyle
Place in Macon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and
Christina (Skow) Johnson, and his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Wanetta
(Osenbaugh).
He is survived by his devoted son, Dr. Douglas Johnson (Gail), and
three loving grandchildren, Ryan (Kim) Johnson, Grant Johnson and
Meredith (Robert) McCoy. He also adored his three great-grandchildren,
Alexander, Jackson and Isobel.
Kenneth retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1975 at the rank of Colonel.
His career as a military pilot began in 1941. He was always an avid fisherman
and hunter, and grew to love golf in his retirement.
However, his greatest love was for his wife and family members. He
will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
