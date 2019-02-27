Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Warren. View Sign

Kenneth Warren

January 17, 1945 - February 22, 2019

Mount Joy, PA- Kenneth Adam Warren, age 74, of Mount Joy, PA, died on February 22 at home after a long illness. Born in Bismarck, ND on January 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Johanna (Deichert) Warren. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Mosemann Warren for 53 years.

Ken was a 1962 graduate of Corona Senior High School, Corona, CA. He served in the

In his younger years he loved to play baseball, and was a big Los Angeles Dodgers fan. After settling in Lancaster County he followed the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles. He and Beth loved to travel. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by cruising to the 50th state, Hawaii, to complete their visits to every US state. Ken was always supportive of his children and grandchildren and attended all of their activities, concerts and sporting events.

A 50-year member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy, PA, Ken served on the Vestry and was a faithful usher for many years.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by two children, Thomas, husband of Mary Gaughan, Beaverton, Oregon, and Sandra, wife of Gary Farmer, Maytown, PA; grandsons Kevin and Richard Farmer; sister Mildred, wife of Robert Semple, Warner Robins, GA; brothers Donald, husband of Jennifer (Minshew), and Gerald, husband of Rebecca (Abbott), both of Kathleen, GA; sister-in-law Doris Warren, Friendswood, TX; brother-in-law Daniel Mosemann, husband of Marian (Ruggiero), Lancaster, PA; sister-in-law Martha, wife of Donald Herr, Tigard, OR; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Warren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to save the date to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Ken's life at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 S. Market St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at ten o'clock. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, or Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.





209 S Market St

Mt Joy, PA 17552

