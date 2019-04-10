Kenneth Wayne Hamilton
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne Hamilton.
January 6, 1960 - April 8, 2019
Cincinnati, OH- Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, 59, of Cincinnati, OH passed away April 8, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1960 and was raised in Macon, GA. He attended Jonesco Academy. Kenny lived in Louisville, KY for 20 years prior to moving to Ohio two years ago.
Kenny was proceeded in death by his mother, Nancy F. Hamilton, and nephew, Carter Wayne Meeks.
He is survived by his father, James Roy (Brenda) Hamilton, brother, James Gary (Cindy) Hamilton, sister Jamy Hamilton (Kevin) Meeks, two nieces, two nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family may be contacted at the residence of Kevin and Jamy Meeks, 2220 Fox Creek Drive, Haddock, GA.
View the online memorial for Kenneth Wayne Hamilton
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019