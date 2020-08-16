Family and Friends

I grew up on the Mill Village very close to Wayne. He was a big boy on the block. Wayne was a great person and a great friend. Our play ground was between his house and the house next to it. Just growing up I knew god had something very special for him to do in life. I want to thank you for sharing him for those early years of my life and all the lives he has touched over the years. He was a very good friend, God Bless you all.

Danny Conyers

Friend